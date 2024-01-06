Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Duke 10-3, Notre Dame 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

Duke has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Duke Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Duke, who comes in off a win.

Duke has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 20 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 86-66 margin over the Orange. The score was close at the half, but Duke pulled away in the second half with 51 points.

Among those leading the charge was Mark Mitchell, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jeremy Roach was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, after a 85-82 finish the last time they played, Notre Dame and North Carolina State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Fighting Irish lost 54-52 to the Wolfpack on a last-minute layup From DJ Burns Jr. Notre Dame got off to an early lead (up 12 with 10:25 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Notre Dame struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as North Carolina State pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.

The Blue Devils' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.4 points per game. As for the Fighting Irish, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Duke just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Duke's sizeable advantage in that area, Notre Dame will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

Odds

Duke is a big 14.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.