Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Florida State 9-6, Notre Dame 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida State has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Wake Forest scored an imposing 82 points on Tuesday, Florida State still came out on top. The Seminoles walked away with an 87-82 win over the Demon Deacons.

Darin Green Jr. and Jamir Watkins were among the main playmakers for Florida State as the former scored 17 points along with five rebounds and five steals and the latter scored 19 points along with nine assists. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. Baba Miller was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Notre Dame ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Yellow Jackets by a score of 75-68.

Braeden Shrewsberry was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was J.R Konieczny, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

The Seminoles have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, their win ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've been averaging only 63.3 points per game. The only thing between Florida State and another offensive beatdown is Notre Dame. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Florida State beat Notre Dame 84-71 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Will Florida State repeat their success, or does Notre Dame have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.