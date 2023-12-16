Halftime Report

Notre Dame fell flat on their face against Marquette last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Notre Dame is up 35-33 over Georgetown.

If Notre Dame keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-5 in no time. On the other hand, Georgetown will have to make due with a 6-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Georgetown 6-4, Notre Dame 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be home for the holidays to greet the Georgetown Hoyas at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Notre Dame and boy were they right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 78-59 to the Golden Eagles. Notre Dame was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-24.

The losing side was boosted by Markus Burton, who scored 20 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas didn't have too much trouble with the Eagles at home on Tuesday as they won 71-54.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgetown to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Dontrez Styles, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Fighting Irish bumped their record down to 4-5 with that defeat, which was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.4 points per game. As for the Hoyas, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

Going forward, Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Notre Dame is a 4-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Fighting Irish slightly, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.