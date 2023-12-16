Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Georgetown 6-4, Notre Dame 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Georgetown has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgetown, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Hoyas strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 71-54.

Georgetown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rowan Brumbaugh led the charge by scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for Brumbaugh. Dontrez Styles was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

Notre Dame was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Marquette but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Fighting Irish as they lost 78-59 to the Golden Eagles on Saturday. Notre Dame was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-24.

Notre Dame's defeat came about despite a quality game from Markus Burton, who scored 20 points along with four steals.

The Hoyas' victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for the Fighting Irish, they bumped their record down to 4-5 with that defeat, which was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season.