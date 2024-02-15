Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Notre Dame and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Notre Dame is up 31-28 over the Yellow Jackets.

If Notre Dame keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-16 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia Tech will have to make due with a 10-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Georgia Tech 10-14, Notre Dame 8-16

What to Know

Georgia Tech is 2-8 against the Fighting Irish since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Georgia Tech is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Cardinals and fell 79-67.

The losing side was boosted by Miles Kelly, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Notre Dame can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Hokies by a score of 74-66.

Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to Markus Burton, who scored 16 points along with eight assists and six steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Braeden Shrewsberry, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, their victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-16.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Notre Dame is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Notre Dame has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.