The Citadel Bulldogs @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: The Citadel 6-5, Notre Dame 4-6

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be home for the holidays to greet The Citadel Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Notre Dame fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Georgetown on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hoyas. Notre Dame didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Notre Dame saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Julian Roper II, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Notre Dame was J.R. Konieczny's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, The Citadel's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They lost to the Cougars on the road by a decisive 86-71 margin. The Citadel has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Fighting Irish have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.