Who's Playing
Va. Tech Hokies @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Current Records: Va. Tech 13-9, Notre Dame 7-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: The CW Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
What to Know
Notre Dame will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 9.
Last Wednesday, the Fighting Irish lost to the Blue Devils on the road by a decisive 71-53 margin. Notre Dame has struggled against the Blue Devils recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Markus Burton, who scored 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Hokies came up short against the Hurricanes on Saturday and fell 82-74. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Like Va. Tech, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Hunter Cattoor led the charge by scoring 19 points. Robbie Beran was another key contributor, scoring ten points.
The Fighting Irish have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for the Hokies, their loss dropped their record down to 13-9.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Notre Dame's sizable advantage in that area, the Hokies will need to find a way to close that gap.
Notre Dame couldn't quite finish off the Hokies when the teams last played back in March of 2023 and fell 67-64. Will Notre Dame have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Va. Tech is a 5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 129.5 points.
Series History
Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.
- Mar 07, 2023 - Va. Tech 67 vs. Notre Dame 64
- Feb 11, 2023 - Va. Tech 93 vs. Notre Dame 87
- Mar 10, 2022 - Va. Tech 87 vs. Notre Dame 80
- Jan 15, 2022 - Va. Tech 79 vs. Notre Dame 73
- Jan 27, 2021 - Va. Tech 62 vs. Notre Dame 51
- Jan 10, 2021 - Va. Tech 77 vs. Notre Dame 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Notre Dame 64 vs. Va. Tech 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Va. Tech 67 vs. Notre Dame 59
- Jan 01, 2019 - Va. Tech 81 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Mar 07, 2018 - Notre Dame 71 vs. Va. Tech 65