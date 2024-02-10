Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Va. Tech 13-9, Notre Dame 7-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Notre Dame will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 9.

Last Wednesday, the Fighting Irish lost to the Blue Devils on the road by a decisive 71-53 margin. Notre Dame has struggled against the Blue Devils recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Markus Burton, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Hokies came up short against the Hurricanes on Saturday and fell 82-74. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Va. Tech, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Hunter Cattoor led the charge by scoring 19 points. Robbie Beran was another key contributor, scoring ten points.

The Fighting Irish have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for the Hokies, their loss dropped their record down to 13-9.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Notre Dame's sizable advantage in that area, the Hokies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Notre Dame couldn't quite finish off the Hokies when the teams last played back in March of 2023 and fell 67-64. Will Notre Dame have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Va. Tech is a 5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.