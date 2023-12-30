Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Virginia 10-2, Notre Dame 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

Virginia is 8-2 against Notre Dame since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Despite being away, Virginia is looking at a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 22 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Bears at home to the tune of 79-44. That 35 points margin sets a new team best for Virginia this season.

Among those leading the charge was Reece Beekman, who scored 17 points along with seven assists. Another player making a difference was Andrew Rohde, who scored ten points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They secured a 60-56 W over the Red Foxes last Friday. The win was just what Notre Dame needed coming off of a 65-45 loss in their prior match.

Notre Dame relied on the efforts of Carey Booth, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds, and Markus Burton, who scored 21 points along with four steals.

The Cavaliers' win was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-2. As for the Fighting Irish, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.

Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against Notre Dame in their previous meeting back in February, sneaking past 57-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Virginia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Virginia is a big 9.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 115.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.