Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-5, Notre Dame 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Notre Dame is heading back home. They will take on the Western Michigan Broncos at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Notre Dame found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 62-49 to the Hurricanes.

Notre Dame's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of J.R Konieczny, who scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds, and Tae Davis who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds. Less helpful for Notre Dame was Markus Burton's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Western Michigan last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 66-51 fall against the Tommies.

The Fighting Irish now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Broncos, they have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 2-5 record.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Western Michigan might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 10.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.