A non-conference matchup is one of the earliest tips on the Wednesday college basketball schedule when the Bellarmine Knights travel to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 12 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is 2-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Knights are 1-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Fighting Irish are averaging 73.3 points per game this season. Bellarmine, meanwhile, is scoring 68.7 points per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Bellarmine spread: Notre Dame -15.5

Notre Dame vs. Bellarmine over-under: 143.5 points

What you need to know about Notre Dame



Notre Dame has lost two straight after knocking off Kentucky on Dec. 12. The Fighting Irish suffered a 88-78 setback on the road at Purdue on Saturday. Guard Trey Wertz played well in Saturday's loss, recording 27 points, five assists and four rebounds against the Boilermakers.

For the season, Wertz is averaging 18.0 points per game. Forward Nate Laszewski is also a major factor in Notre Dame's offense, knocking down 59.6 percent of his field goals and averaging 14.3 points per contest.

What you need to know about Bellarmine

Bellarmine ended up on the losing side against Chattanooga in its last outing. The Knights lost 77-68 despite a strong showing from Pedro Bradshaw. The junior guard finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Bradshaw is averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.

Guard Dylan Penn paces the Knights in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game. Penn scored 22 points in Bellarmine's 84-63 victory over Howard earlier this month.

