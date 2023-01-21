Who's Playing
Boston College @ Notre Dame
Current Records: Boston College 8-11; Notre Dame 9-10
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The contest between the Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 84-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard JJ Starling wasn't much of a difference maker for Notre Dame; Starling finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, BC came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, falling 72-64. Boston College's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Quinten Post, who had 17 points in addition to five rebounds.
Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-12-1 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Notre Dame at 9-10 and the Eagles at 8-11. The Fighting Irish are 4-5 after losses this season, BC 4-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a 5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Notre Dame have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Boston College.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Boston College 70 vs. Notre Dame 63
- Feb 16, 2022 - Notre Dame 99 vs. Boston College 95
- Dec 03, 2021 - Boston College 73 vs. Notre Dame 57
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston College 94 vs. Notre Dame 90
- Jan 16, 2021 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Boston College 70
- Mar 11, 2020 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Boston College 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Notre Dame 62 vs. Boston College 61
- Dec 07, 2019 - Boston College 73 vs. Notre Dame 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - Notre Dame 79 vs. Boston College 73
- Jan 12, 2019 - Notre Dame 69 vs. Boston College 66
- Feb 17, 2018 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Boston College 67
- Feb 06, 2018 - Notre Dame 96 vs. Boston College 85
- Mar 01, 2017 - Notre Dame 82 vs. Boston College 66
- Feb 14, 2017 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Boston College 76
- Jan 23, 2016 - Notre Dame 76 vs. Boston College 49
- Jan 07, 2016 - Notre Dame 82 vs. Boston College 54