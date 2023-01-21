Who's Playing

Boston College @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Boston College 8-11; Notre Dame 9-10

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between the Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 84-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard JJ Starling wasn't much of a difference maker for Notre Dame; Starling finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, BC came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, falling 72-64. Boston College's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Quinten Post, who had 17 points in addition to five rebounds.

Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-12-1 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Notre Dame at 9-10 and the Eagles at 8-11. The Fighting Irish are 4-5 after losses this season, BC 4-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a 5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Notre Dame have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Boston College.