Who's Playing

Boston College @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Boston College 8-11; Notre Dame 9-10

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Notre Dame ended up a good deal behind the Florida State Seminoles when they played on Tuesday, losing 84-71. One thing holding the Fighting Irish back was the mediocre play of guard JJ Starling, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, BC came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, falling 72-64. A silver lining for BC was the play of forward Quinten Post, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

The losses put Notre Dame at 9-10 and BC at 8-11. Notre Dame is 4-5 after losses this year, the Eagles 4-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Boston College.