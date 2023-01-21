Who's Playing
Boston College @ Notre Dame
Current Records: Boston College 8-11; Notre Dame 9-10
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Notre Dame ended up a good deal behind the Florida State Seminoles when they played on Tuesday, losing 84-71. One thing holding the Fighting Irish back was the mediocre play of guard JJ Starling, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, BC came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, falling 72-64. A silver lining for BC was the play of forward Quinten Post, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.
The losses put Notre Dame at 9-10 and BC at 8-11. Notre Dame is 4-5 after losses this year, the Eagles 4-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Notre Dame have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Boston College.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Boston College 70 vs. Notre Dame 63
- Feb 16, 2022 - Notre Dame 99 vs. Boston College 95
- Dec 03, 2021 - Boston College 73 vs. Notre Dame 57
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston College 94 vs. Notre Dame 90
- Jan 16, 2021 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Boston College 70
- Mar 11, 2020 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Boston College 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Notre Dame 62 vs. Boston College 61
- Dec 07, 2019 - Boston College 73 vs. Notre Dame 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - Notre Dame 79 vs. Boston College 73
- Jan 12, 2019 - Notre Dame 69 vs. Boston College 66
- Feb 17, 2018 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Boston College 67
- Feb 06, 2018 - Notre Dame 96 vs. Boston College 85
- Mar 01, 2017 - Notre Dame 82 vs. Boston College 66
- Feb 14, 2017 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Boston College 76
- Jan 23, 2016 - Notre Dame 76 vs. Boston College 49
- Jan 07, 2016 - Notre Dame 82 vs. Boston College 54