Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds, line: 2020 ACC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

The seventh-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish attempt to continue their dominance in the all-time series when they face the 10th-seeded Boston College Eagles in the second round of the 2020 ACC Tournament on Wednesday. Tip-off from Greensboro Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Notre Dame (19-12) is 13-1 against Boston College in ACC play and 24-11 overall versus its former Big East rival. The Fighting Irish, who split their two meetings with the Eagles in 2019-20, avoided ending the regular season with a three-game losing streak by posting a 64-56 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Boston College (13-18) enters tonight's contest on a five-game skid after suffering an 80-62 loss at Florida State on Saturday. One of those defeats came against the Fighting Irish at home, a 62-61 setback on Feb. 26. The Fighting Irish are nine-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.5. Before making any Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks of your own, check out the 2020 ACC Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College spread: Notre Dame -9

Notre Dame vs. Boston College over-under: 140.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Boston College money line: Fighting Irish -466, Eagles +352

ND: G Prentiss Hubb has had a team-high eight 20-point efforts this season

BC: G Jay Heath is tied for second-most 3-pointers by a Boston College freshman (62)

Why Notre Dame can cover

The model knows the Fighting Irish rarely create their own problems, as they lead the nation in fewest fouls per game (12.3) and are third in fewest turnovers (9.9). They also proved capable of performing well defensively by limiting Virginia Tech to 36.2 percent shooting and have a bench that produced 20 points in their last outing against the Hokies.

However, Notre Dame's biggest asset is John Mooney, who leads the nation with 25 double-doubles and is second with an average of 12.8 rebounds per contest. The senior forward, who recorded 22 points and 12 boards in the last meeting with Boston College, set ACC records this season with 16 double-doubles and 250 rebounds during conference play and is the only Division I player averaging at least 16 points and 12 boards in 2019-20.

Why Boston College can cover

Even so, the Fighting Irish aren't a lock to cover the Boston College vs. Notre Dame spread. Guard Derryck Thornton has reached double digits in scoring in each of his last five games after recording a team-high 13 against Florida State. He also performed well versus Notre Dame this season, notching a team-best 19 points in Virginia Tech's first meeting and 12 in its second.

Steffon Mitchell is averaging only 7.4 points this season, but he fell just shy of his third straight double-double on Saturday with 12 points and nine rebounds. The junior forward nearly registered a triple-double against the Fighting Irish on Feb. 26, finishing with 12 points, 11 boards and nine assists.

