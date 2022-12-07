Who's Playing

Boston University @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Boston University 5-4; Notre Dame 6-2

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers' road trip will continue as they head to Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while Notre Dame will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston University didn't have too much trouble with the Merrimack Warriors on the road last Friday as they won 68-54.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish were just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 62-61 to the Syracuse Orange. That makes it the first time this season Notre Dame has let down their home crowd. Guard Dane Goodwin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with nine rebounds.

Boston University is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Boston University's victory brought them up to 5-4 while the Fighting Irish's loss pulled them down to 6-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Terriers rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, Notre Dame is 362nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 14-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.