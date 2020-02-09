Notre Dame vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from advanced model

The Clemson Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will square off in an ACC matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are 11-11 overall and 9-4 at home, while Notre Dame is 14-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. Notre Dame is aiming for its fourth consecutive victory, while Clemson has lost three of its past four games. The Tigers are favored by one in the latest Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under is 139. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame spread: Clemson -1

Clemson vs. Notre Dame over-under: 139 points

Clemson vs. Notre Dame money line: Clemson -114, Notre Dame -106

What you need to know about Clemson

Clemson came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers last Wednesday, falling 51-44. Tevin Mack had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting in 32 minutes on the court. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 16 points. The Tigers have scored a season-low 44 points in their last two losses and have failed to reach 60 in six of their losses. It was Clemson's 10th consecutive loss to Virginia.

What you need to know about Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish beat the Pittsburgh Panthers, 80-72, last Wednesday. T.J. Gibbs finished with 21 points, shooting 5-of-8 from three-point range, while John Mooney finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Juwan Durham had 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting in addition to three blocks. Notre Dame built a nine-point halftime lead on 14-for-28 shooting from the field. The Fighting Irish eventually pushed their lead to 19 points with 7:18 remaining. It was the fifth game of 80 or more points for the Irish.

