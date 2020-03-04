Notre Dame vs. Florida State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Florida State @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Florida State 24-5; Notre Dame 18-11

What to Know

The #7 Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

FSU was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Clemson Tigers. Guard Devin Vassell (14 points) was the top scorer for the Seminoles.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Notre Dame and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 84-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward John Mooney, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 17 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Mooney has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, FSU is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 14-14-1 against the spread.

The losses put FSU at 24-5 and Notre Dame at 18-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Seminoles enter the game with 16.6 takeaways on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. But Notre Dame comes into the contest boasting the fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 147

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won four out of their last seven games against Notre Dame.