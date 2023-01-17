Who's Playing

Florida State @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Florida State 5-13; Notre Dame 9-9

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Fighting Irish were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 78-73 to the Syracuse Orange. Despite their loss, Notre Dame got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. forward Nate Laszewski, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, FSU came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 67-58. Guard Darin Green Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Notre Dame is now 9-9 while FSU sits at 5-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Irish have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Seminoles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 46th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a 5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Florida State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Notre Dame.