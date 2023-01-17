Who's Playing

Florida State @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Florida State 5-13; Notre Dame 9-9

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 78-73 to the Syracuse Orange. Despite their loss, the Fighting Irish got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. forward Nate Laszewski, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, FSU came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 67-58. One thing holding FSU back was the mediocre play of guard Darin Green Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Notre Dame is now 9-9 while FSU sits at 5-13. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Irish have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Seminoles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 50th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Notre Dame.