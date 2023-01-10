Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-7; Notre Dame 8-8

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets lost both of their matches to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last season on scores of 68-72 and 56-90, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgia Tech is on the road again on Tuesday and plays against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

This past Saturday, the Yellow Jackets lost to the Florida State Seminoles on the road by a decisive 75-64 margin. The losing side was boosted by guard Lance Terry, who had 17 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-64 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. One thing holding Notre Dame back was the mediocre play of guard Cormac Ryan, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

The losses put Georgia Tech at 8-7 and the Fighting Irish at 8-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgia Tech.