Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Notre Dame
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-7; Notre Dame 8-8
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets lost both of their matches to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last season on scores of 68-72 and 56-90, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgia Tech is on the road again on Tuesday and plays against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
This past Saturday, the Yellow Jackets lost to the Florida State Seminoles on the road by a decisive 75-64 margin. The losing side was boosted by guard Lance Terry, who had 17 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-64 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. One thing holding Notre Dame back was the mediocre play of guard Cormac Ryan, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
The losses put Georgia Tech at 8-7 and the Fighting Irish at 8-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Notre Dame have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgia Tech.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Notre Dame 90 vs. Georgia Tech 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - Notre Dame 72 vs. Georgia Tech 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Georgia Tech 82 vs. Notre Dame 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Georgia Tech 72
- Jan 15, 2020 - Notre Dame 78 vs. Georgia Tech 74
- Mar 12, 2019 - Notre Dame 78 vs. Georgia Tech 71
- Feb 10, 2019 - Notre Dame 69 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Jan 22, 2019 - Georgia Tech 63 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Jan 10, 2018 - Georgia Tech 60 vs. Notre Dame 53
- Dec 30, 2017 - Notre Dame 68 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Feb 26, 2017 - Notre Dame 64 vs. Georgia Tech 60
- Jan 28, 2017 - Georgia Tech 62 vs. Notre Dame 60
- Feb 20, 2016 - Georgia Tech 63 vs. Notre Dame 62
- Jan 13, 2016 - Notre Dame 72 vs. Georgia Tech 64