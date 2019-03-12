Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 run

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have the chance to erase a season's worth of frustration beginning Tuesday in the first round of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte. Notre Dame (13-18), the No. 15 seed, finished tied for last in the conference after battling inexperience and injuries this season. Georgia Tech (14-17), the No. 10 seed, will have to go on a serious roll to avoid its second straight losing campaign. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center, and the winner advances to play No. 10-seed Louisville on Wednesday. The Irish are favored by 1.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 126.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 ACC Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has honed in on Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech. We can tell you it is leading over, and it has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Notre Dame is one of the best teams in the country at keeping opposing teams off the free-throw line. The Irish lead the ACC and rank third in the nation in fouls per game (13.9). Part of that is by necessity. Notre Dame essentially uses just a six-man rotation, including three freshmen (Prentiss Hubb, Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski) who play significant minutes and cannot afford foul trouble.

In the most recent meeting against Georgia Tech, the Irish forced 14 turnovers and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds for a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points. They won despite shooting just 32.8 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc.

But just because the Irish won the regular-season matchup between these teams doesn't mean they'll cover the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech spread in the ACC Tournament 2019.

The model also knows the Yellow Jackets have been solid defensively this season. They rank fourth in the ACC and 19th in the country in field goal percentage defense (39.8). They are also fifth in the conference and 50th in the country in points allowed per game (66.2).

In its two-game winning streak to end the regular season, Georgia Tech has come on offensively. James Banks and Moses Wright have been a force inside, combining to shoot 27 of 35 from inside the arc. Jose Alvarado, the team's leading scorer, also averaged 16 points in those games.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.