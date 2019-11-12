Notre Dame vs. Howard live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Howard basketball game
Who's Playing
Notre Dame (home) vs. Howard (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 1-1; Howard 0-2
Last Season Records: Notre Dame 14-19; Howard 17-16
What to Know
The Howard Bison are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the George Washington Colonials took down Howard 76-62 on Saturday. The over/under? 138. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Robert Morris Colonials to the tune of 92-57. Five players on the Fighting Irish scored in the double digits: G Dane Goodwin (18), G T.J. Gibbs (15), G Robby Carmody (13), G Prentiss Hubb (13), and F John Mooney (10). Goodwin didn't help his team much against the North Carolina Tar Heels, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Notre Dame's win lifted them to 1-1 while Howard's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Notre Dame can repeat their recent success or if Howard bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Poll attacks: AP voter moved Florida up?
It appears at least one Associated Press voter doesn't know the Seminoles beat the Gators on...
-
AP Top 25: Kentucky is new No. 1
Preseason No. 1 Michigan State drops out of the top spot after a 1-1 start to its season
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...