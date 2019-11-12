Notre Dame vs. Howard live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Notre Dame (home) vs. Howard (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 1-1; Howard 0-2

Last Season Records: Notre Dame 14-19; Howard 17-16

What to Know

The Howard Bison are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the George Washington Colonials took down Howard 76-62 on Saturday. The over/under? 138. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Robert Morris Colonials to the tune of 92-57. Five players on the Fighting Irish scored in the double digits: G Dane Goodwin (18), G T.J. Gibbs (15), G Robby Carmody (13), G Prentiss Hubb (13), and F John Mooney (10). Goodwin didn't help his team much against the North Carolina Tar Heels, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 1-1 while Howard's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Notre Dame can repeat their recent success or if Howard bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.