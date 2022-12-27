Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Jacksonville 7-3; Notre Dame 7-5

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be looking to right the ship.

The stars were brightly shining for Jacksonville in a 66-55 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week.

Notre Dame lost a heartbreaker to the Florida State Seminoles when they met in March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Wednesday. The Fighting Irish were just a bucket short of a win and fell 73-72 to FSU. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Notre Dame had been the slight favorite coming in. Notre Dame's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard JJ Starling, who had 20 points.

Jacksonville's win brought them up to 7-3 while Notre Dame's loss pulled them down to 7-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dolphins rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.9 on average. Less enviably, the Fighting Irish have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.