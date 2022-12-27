The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5) square off in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night. The Fighting Irish are currently on a slide, dropping three straight games. On Dec. 21, Notre Dame fell to Florida State 73-72. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has won two straight games. In their previous contest, the Dolphins outlasted UL Monroe 66-55.

Tip-off from the Joyce Center in Notre Dame is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 8-point favorites in the latest Jacksonville vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 129.

Notre Dame vs. Jacksonville spread: Fighting Irish -8

Notre Dame vs. Jacksonville over/under: 129 points

Notre Dame vs. Jacksonville money line: Fighting Irish -340, Jaguars +270

JAC: Dolphins are 18-8 ATS in their last 26 games following a straight-up win

ND: Fighting Irish are 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 Tuesday games

Why Notre Dame can cover

Senior forward Nate Laszewski is a skilled big man. Laszewski has the ability to put the ball on the deck with a reliable jumper to space the floor. The Florida native is relentless in the paint and a sure-handed rebounder. He leads the team in points (15.1) and rebounds (7.8) while shooting 42.9% from downtown. On Dec. 18, Laszewski racked up 20 points, four rebounds and went 4-of-7 from downtown.

Senior guard Cormac Ryan is a shooting threat on the perimeter. Ryan has thrived in catch-and-shoot situations due to his quick release. The New York native connects on 44% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Ryan averages 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He's logged 15-plus points in three of his last four matchups.

Why Jacksonville can cover

Senior guard Kevion Nolan is an aggressive floor general on the court for the Dolphins. Nolan attacks the lane with the skillset to finish through contact. The Alabama native is also the main facilitator, logging at least six dimes in three of his last four games. Nolan leads the team in both scoring (14.3) and assists (4.7). On Dec. 20, he supplied 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Senior guard Jordan Davis plays lights out on both ends of the floor. Davis brings some tenacity defensively with a knack for takeaways. He leads the team in steals (1.4), swiping 2-plus in three of his past five games. The South Carolina native likes to play downhill and attack the basket. He's averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. In the Dec. 17 win over Charleston, Davis had 13 points, four assists and three assists.

