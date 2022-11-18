Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Lipscomb 2-1; Notre Dame 3-0

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Lipscomb Bisons at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Notre Dame strolled past the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 82-70. Guard Trey Wertz and forward Nate Laszewski were among the main playmakers for the Fighting Irish as the former had 20 points and the latter posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Laszewski has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-75 victory over the Belmont Bruins on Monday.

Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Notre Dame is now a perfect 3-0 while Lipscomb sits at 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Irish enter the contest with a 53.20% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. The Bisons are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.40%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 13-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.