Who's Playing

No. 14 Miami (Fla.) @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 12-1; Notre Dame 8-5

What to Know

The #14 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami (Fla.) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Hurricanes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Notre Dame and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 6 of 2019.

Miami (Fla.) was expected to lose against the Virginia Cavaliers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Miami (Fla.) ultimately received the gift of a 66-64 victory from a begrudging Virginia squad. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Isaiah Wong (24), guard Jordan Miller (11), forward Norchad Omier (10), and guard Nijel Pack (10).

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Notre Dame proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for the Fighting Irish in a 59-43 win over the Dolphins. Notre Dame's guard Marcus Hammond filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.

The Hurricanes are now 12-1 while Notre Dame sits at 8-5. Miami (Fla.) is 10-1 after wins this season, Notre Dame 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame have won five out of their last nine games against Miami (Fla.).