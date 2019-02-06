Notre Dame vs. Miami odds, line, spread: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

Notre Dame and host Miami (Fla.) will try to turn their fortunes around when they meet in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Notre Dame (12-10, 2-7) is coming off a win over Boston College but has lost seven of its past 10 games, while Miami (9-12, 1-8) has lost five in a row and eight of nine. The only win during that span was against 8-13 Wake Forest. The Hurricanes are favored by three in the latest Notre Dame vs. Miami odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Miami picks of your own, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection model has to say.

The model has taken into consideration Miami's recent success over the Fighting Irish. The Hurricanes have won three of the past four meetings, including last season's game at Notre Dame. Miami is led by guard Chris Lykes (16.7 points per game), one of five players averaging in double-figures. Lykes has been sharp of late and has scored above his average in seven of his past 10 outings. Miami is 7-5 on its home court, while the Irish are just 1-4 on the road.

But just because the Hurricanes have been tough at home doesn't mean they're a lock to cover the Miami vs. Notre Dame spread.

The Fighting Irish have been strong on the boards this season and rank 62nd in the country in rebounding with an average of 38, much better than Miami's 303rd ranking at 33.1 boards. John Mooney leads the way for Notre Dame, grabbing nearly 11 rebounds per game. Mooney also leads the team in scoring with a 14.5 average, one of three Fighting Irish averaging double-figures. He has also scored above his average in six of the past seven games, including 27 in the win over Boston College. While wins haven't come on the road this season, the Irish are 8-3 against the spread in their past 11 road games.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Miami? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations?