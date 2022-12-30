The No. 14 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes look to start the season 13-1 for the sixth time in their history, but first since 2015-16, when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC matchup on Friday. The Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0), who have won eight in a row, are coming off a 66-64 triumph over sixth-ranked Virginia on Dec. 20. Their Dec. 28 game against Vermont was canceled. The Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-2), who have lost three of four, defeated Jacksonville 59-43 on Tuesday.

Tip-off from Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind., is set for 2 p.m. ET. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 15-12, including a 7-5 edge in games played in South Bend. The Hurricanes are 3-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before locking in any Notre Dame vs. Miami picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Miami vs. Notre Dame spread: Miami -3

Miami vs. Notre Dame over/under: 144.5 points

Miami vs. Notre Dame money line: Miami -160, Notre Dame +140

MIA: The Hurricanes are 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven Friday games

ND: The under is 4-0 in the Fighting Irish's last four games following an ATS win

Why Miami can cover



Junior guard Isaiah Wong has been dominant this season for the Hurricanes, averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is connecting on 46.7% of his field goals, including 37.7% from 3-point range, and 81% from the foul line. Wong has been red hot, scoring 20 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 36-point performance in a 107-105 win over Cornell on Dec. 7. He had a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists in a win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Dec. 17.

Senior guard Jordan Miller is one of four Miami players averaging double-figure scoring. In 13 games this season, Miller is averaging 14.8 points, six rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is hitting on 52.9% of his shots from the floor and 85.3% from the free-throw line. He has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games, including one double-double in that stretch. He scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 68-61 win over Rutgers on Nov. 30. He scored a season-high 25 points in an 80-73 victory over North Carolina State on Dec. 10.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Senior forward Nate Laszewski powers the Irish, averaging 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is connecting on 54.4% of his field goals, including 40.4% of his 3-pointers, and 87.2% of his free throws. He entered the season with six 20-point scoring games, but already has four this year. Laszewski tied his career high of 28 points, powering the Irish to a season-opening victory over Radford on Nov. 10, scoring the first nine points of the game.

Freshman guard JJ Starling is off to a solid start to his collegiate career. In 13 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 32.6 minutes. Starling is riding a season-best five consecutive games in double figures, and is averaging a team-best 14.4 points during that span. He's the first McDonald's All-American at Notre Dame since Demetrius Jackson arrived in 2013.

