Notre Dame vs. NC State odds, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 8 from proven model

The NC State Wolfpack will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PNC Arena. Both teams are 10-4; NC State is 8-1 at home, while Notre Dame is 1-2 on the road. Notre Dame is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, and the Fighting Irish are 4-2 in their last six games against the Wolfpack. NC State, meanwhile, is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight January games. The Wolfpack are favored by four-points in the latest NC State vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under is set at 148.

NC State lost Saturday to Clemson by a decisive 121-105 margin. DJ Funderburk led the Wolfpack with 14 points, and both Markell Johnson and Devon Daniels added 11 points each. C.J. Bryce leads the Wolfpack with 16.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame won its second straight game by the slimmest of margins Saturday, downing Syracuse 88-87. John Mooney looked sharp, dropping a double-double with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Prentiss Hubb added 22 points and T.J. Gibbs finished with 21 points. Mooney leads the Fighting Irish averaging 15.9 points per game.

NC State won last year's matchup, sneaking past the Fighting Irish 77-73. The Wolfpack enter tonight's game having won each of their last eight contests at home, while Notre Dame has struggled mightily on the road, winning just one of its last eight road games.

