Nothing pleases me more than a standalone weekday matinee somewhat out of nowhere from the NBA, NHL or college basketball. That's the case from the latter on Tuesday with a Players 8 Era matinee doubleheader from Las Vegas (and then two more games tonight). The first game is Rutgers vs. No. 8 Houston, but I'm more interested in the second featuring Notre Dame at No. 1 Florida and both at 4-0. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

It's a 4:30 p.m. ET tip from Michelob ULTRA Arena – although it may start later if the first game runs late (and they usually do) – on ESPN. At -15.5 via DraftKings, UF is taking 95% of handle and 93% of tickets ATS early. On the total of 150.5, there are heavy Over leans.

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Florida-Notre Dame CBB same-game parlay

Irish alt +16.5

Alt Under 188.5

DraftKings SGP price: +116 (subject to change)

This is a bracket-style event with eight total schools, and it's essentially a way for these programs to get additional NIL money from a third-party source. The two late games are UNLV vs. No. 11 Kansas and West Virginia vs. Auburn. The semifinals are Wednesday and the final/consolation games on Thursday.

The winner of this game faces either Houston or Rutgers on Wednesday. Six of the eight schools have competed in this previously, while it's the first time for the Mountaineers and Gators, who are the +140 tournament favorites.

Florida has looked like the nation's top team so far, with all four wins by at least nine points, including victories over power conference in-state foes in Miami and Florida State. Starting guard Boogie Fland (10.0 PPG) missed Friday's 83-54 rout of Merrimack with a sore shoulder but is expected to play tonight.

Sophomore Alex Lloyd scored 11 points in his first career start in Fland's place. None of UF's "Big Three" of forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh or center Reuben Chinyelu played more than 24 minutes. Haugh leads the club at 17.3 points per game and is second in rebounding at 8.3 while having committed just a single turnover in a team-high 122 minutes.

He's currently the +790 second-favorite to win the Wooden Award as the National Player of the Year behind Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. (+700). Both those guys could have gone pro after last season but are making more money in college.

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Notre Dame (+12000 to win this event) has yet to reach the NCAA Tournament under fourth-year coach Micah Shrewsberry and might need to get there to ensure he's back next season. A win over the top-ranked Gators would certainly help any at-large hopes. Remember, the field is now 76 teams. Via CBS Sports bracketology, Notre Dame is currently second behind Clemson among the First 4 out of the 2027 Big Dance.

I doubt the Irish will factor in the ACC race, priced +17000 to win that regular-season title. They opened the season with a 74-72 victory over Villanova in Rome back on Nov. 1 but have since played and routed three lower-tier opponents.

In the last outing, a 99-59 blowout of South Carolina State, senior guard Ethan Roberts, a transfer from Penn, had a career-high 36 points and tied the school record with 10 made 3-pointers (on 13 attempts). The Irish's 19 made 3-pointers were one off the school mark.

Center Logan Duncomb is among the national leaders in shooting percentage at 78.3 and hasn't missed a shot over 13 attempts in his past two games. The Irish have shot at least 55% from the field in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2020-21 season. They rank fifth nationally in 3-point shooting at 47.8%. They also haven't faced a defense like Florida's, which ranks sixth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency at 91.1.

Notre Dame is old hat in this event, going 1-5 all-time in Las Vegas with a win over Rutgers (2025) and losses to Houston (two), Creighton, Kansas and Rutgers. It's the first-ever meeting with Florida, which surprises me.

The Irish have played the nation's AP No. 1 team 32 teams previously and won eight – eighth-most such wins nationally. The last victory was Jan. 21, 2012, against Syracuse. It last beat a No. 1 team at a neutral site on Feb. 2, 1981, vs. Virginia in Chicago.

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Notre Dame has lost 13 straight to ranked teams overall, with the last win against No. 25 Pittsburgh on March 1, 2023, in former head coach Mike Brey's final home game. Florida is 11-3 vs. the ACC under Todd Golden, including 2-0 this year.

To win this tournament, I'd probably take Kansas at +200 simply as it has an easier route to the final – UNLV and either Auburn or WVU – than Florida would have with the Gators likely looking at a semifinal date with Houston (+260 to win event).

The model has Florida by a score of 81-74 here, and I do think points will be a bit tough to come by, at least early with unusual surroundings and the unusual weekday starting time. Courtesy of VSIN, favorites of 15 points or more are covering at just a rate of 43.3% over the past 10 seasons. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.