Notre Dame vs. North Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
North Carolina @ Notre Dame
Current Records: North Carolina 10-15; Notre Dame 15-10
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels are 7-1 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Tar Heels and Notre Dame will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. UNC is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.
UNC was just a three-ball shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 64-62 to the Virginia Cavaliers. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but UNC had been the slight favorite coming in. They got a solid performance out of forward Garrison Brooks, who had 20 points along with five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish were pulverized by the Duke Blue Devils 94-60 this past Saturday. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of forward Juwan Durham, who had 21 points.
UNC is now 10-15 while Notre Dame sits at 15-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels enter the contest with 3.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Notre Dame is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 3.8 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.50
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina have won seven out of their last eight games against Notre Dame.
- Nov 06, 2019 - North Carolina 76 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Jan 15, 2019 - North Carolina 75 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Feb 12, 2018 - North Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Carolina 69 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Feb 05, 2017 - North Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 76
- Mar 27, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 11, 2016 - North Carolina 78 vs. Notre Dame 47
- Feb 06, 2016 - Notre Dame 80 vs. North Carolina 76
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas vs. Iowa State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Iowa State matchup 10,000...
-
Michigan thumps Indiana in bubble battle
The Wolverines offense looked as good as it has all season in a 24-point win
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylor keeps rising
Scott Drew's team is one more victory away from recording the longest winning streak in Big...
-
Michigan vs. Indiana odds, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan vs. Indiana matchup 10,000...
-
Bubble Watch: Who needs to win Sunday
The Wolverines, Hoosiers and five other teams on the bubble are in action Sunday
-
Oregon vs. Utah odds, picks, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Oregon vs. Utah matchup 10,000 times.
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium