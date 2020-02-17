Notre Dame vs. North Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Notre Dame

Current Records: North Carolina 10-15; Notre Dame 15-10

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 7-1 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Tar Heels and Notre Dame will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. UNC is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

UNC was just a three-ball shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 64-62 to the Virginia Cavaliers. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but UNC had been the slight favorite coming in. They got a solid performance out of forward Garrison Brooks, who had 20 points along with five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish were pulverized by the Duke Blue Devils 94-60 this past Saturday. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of forward Juwan Durham, who had 21 points.

UNC is now 10-15 while Notre Dame sits at 15-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels enter the contest with 3.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Notre Dame is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 3.8 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.50

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last eight games against Notre Dame.