Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds: College basketball picks from unbiased computer model on 15-7 run

College hoops takes center stage Monday when Notre Dame travels to Chapel Hill for a 7 p.m. ET tip against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are favored by 10 points, down a half-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 152, down a point from the open.

The model has taken into account North Carolina's recent resurgence, which has included a three-game conference winning streak highlighted by a huge victory over Duke last week.

That recent success has vaulted UNC up the ACC standings with a record of 8-5 in conference play. The Tar Heels, thanks in large part to an elite offense that averages 83.3 points and a strong presence on the boards that averages a top-ranked 43.3 rebounds, have solidified their status as a title contender after a slower-than-expected start to the season.

The defending national champs are also tough at the Dean Smith Center, posting a 9-3 overall record against the spread as a home favorite.

But just because UNC is playing well right now doesn't mean that the Tar Heels can cover a double-digit spread.

Notre Dame has won two in a row, including an impressive 84-69 victory over Florida State over the weekend. The Irish have a top-100 defense and guard Matt Farrell, coming off a 28-point performance against FSU, provides enough offense to keep the Irish competitive.

Farrell was injured when Notre Dame took the Tar Heels down to the wire in January, so asking North Carolina to blow the Irish out with him on the floor could be a tall order.

