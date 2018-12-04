Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma odds, line: 2018 Jimmy V Classic picks, predictions by proven model on 6-2 roll

Two NCAA Tournament hopefuls will go head-to-head on Tuesday when the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Madison Square Garden as part of the 2018 Jimmy V Classic. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams have matching 6-1 records, but the Sooners are a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame odds, down from an open of three. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, has dropped slightly to 141.5 after opening at 142. On the money line, Oklahoma is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Notre Dame is +105 (risk $100 to win $105). Both teams have a positive point differential this season, so before you make your Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma picks for the Jimmy V Classic 2018, check out the projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Over the past two seasons, the model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters the week on a blistering 6-2 run on its top-rated point-spread picks. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and the results are in. We can you tell it's leaning over, and it also has an extremely strong against the spread pick, saying one side cashes nearly 60 percent of the time. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that so far this season, Notre Dame's major strengths have been their defense and ability to create offense from the foul line. You can expect both to be integral parts of the game plan on Tuesday night against Oklahoma.

The Fighting Irish have held opponents to 40.6 percent shooting this season and run teams off the three-point line as well, where the opposition shoots just 29.9 percent. The Fighting Irish also protect the rim fiercely, with 41 blocked shots. Juwan Durham is blocking 2.5 per game despite averaging only 11.5 minutes per night.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame turns the ball over just 10.1 times per game and converts on 75.4 percent of its foul shots. A big night from the charity stripe against an Oklahoma team that tends to go seven- to nine-deep on any given night could be huge for the Irish.

Just because Notre Dame can play defense doesn't mean it will cover on Tuesday in the opening game of the Jimmy V Classic.

With neutral-site wins over Florida and Dayton already under their belt, the Sooners feel like they've been battle-tested in a way that the Fighting Irish haven't. Notre Dame has played seven straight home games to start the season and an Illinois program that is still rebuilding with Brad Underwood is their biggest win.

Christian James has been a huge factor in Oklahoma's strong start, as the senior guard averages 19.1 points and is shooting it lights-out. He's hitting 43.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and 52.3 percent from the field. If Notre Dame doesn't have an answer for James, it is going to be a long night.

Who wins Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread can you bank on nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over on Tuesday, all from the model that's up over $5,200 on college basketball picks the past two years.