Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma odds, line: 2018 Jimmy V Classic picks, predictions from model on 6-2 run

Two NCAA Tournament hopefuls will go head-to-head Tuesday when the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Madison Square Garden as part of the 2018 Jimmy V Classic. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. The teams have matching 6-1 records, but the Sooners are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 143.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame odds. It's a huge potential résumé-booster for two teams who were on the bubble a season ago, when Oklahoma got in and Notre Dame was left out. Before you make your Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma picks and predictions for the Jimmy V Classic 2018, be sure to check out the projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Over the past two seasons, the model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters the week on a blistering 6-2 run on its top-rated point-spread picks. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and the results are in. We can you tell it's leaning over, and it also has an extremely strong pick against the spread, saying one side cashes well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

For Tuesday night, the model expects Notre Dame guards T.J. Gibbs and D.J. Harvey to play a big role against the Sooners. Both players received important minutes last season and their size can be a nightmare for opposing backcourts to match up with.

Gibbs is a 6-foot-3 ball-handler who averaged 15.3 points a year ago and is at 13.7 through the first seven games of this season. Meanwhile, Harvey is 6-6, 220 pounds and has averaged 10 points and five rebounds. With Oklahoma's starting guards going 5-11, 6-2 and 6-4, look for those two to get into the lane and try to wreak havoc.

Just because Notre Dame has plenty of size doesn't mean it will cover on Tuesday in the opening game of the Jimmy V Classic.

With neutral-site wins over Florida and Dayton already under their belt, the Sooners feel like they've been battle-tested in a way that the Fighting Irish haven't. Notre Dame has played seven straight home games to start the season and an Illinois program that is still rebuilding with Brad Underwood is their biggest win.

Christian James has been a huge factor in Oklahoma's strong start, as the senior guard averages 19.1 points and is shooting it lights-out. He's hitting 43.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and 52.3 percent from the field. If Notre Dame doesn't have an answer for James, it is going to be a long night.

Who wins Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread can you bank on well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over on Tuesday, all from the model that's up over $5,200 on college basketball picks the past two years.