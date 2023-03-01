Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Pittsburgh 21-8; Notre Dame 10-19

What to Know

The #25 Pittsburgh Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Pitt has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Notre Dame and is hoping to record their first victory since March 9 of 2019.

Pitt strolled past the Syracuse Orange with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 99-82. Pitt's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Nelly Cummings led the charge as he posted a double-double on 14 points and 13 dimes.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday, falling 66-58. Notre Dame's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 19 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 21-8 while Notre Dame's defeat dropped them down to 10-19. We'll see if Pitt can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Irish bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame have won seven out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.