Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Notre Dame
Current Records: Pittsburgh 21-8; Notre Dame 10-19
What to Know
The #25 Pittsburgh Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Pitt has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Notre Dame and is hoping to record their first victory since March 9 of 2019.
Pitt strolled past the Syracuse Orange with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 99-82. Pitt's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Nelly Cummings led the charge as he posted a double-double on 14 points and 13 dimes.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday, falling 66-58. Notre Dame's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 19 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks.
The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 21-8 while Notre Dame's defeat dropped them down to 10-19. We'll see if Pitt can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Irish bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Notre Dame have won seven out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Notre Dame 78 vs. Pittsburgh 54
- Dec 28, 2021 - Notre Dame 68 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Pittsburgh 58
- Feb 05, 2020 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Pittsburgh 72
- Mar 09, 2019 - Pittsburgh 56 vs. Notre Dame 53
- Mar 06, 2018 - Notre Dame 67 vs. Pittsburgh 64
- Feb 28, 2018 - Notre Dame 73 vs. Pittsburgh 56
- Dec 31, 2016 - Notre Dame 78 vs. Pittsburgh 77
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 86 vs. Notre Dame 82