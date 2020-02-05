Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Pittsburgh 14-8; Notre Dame 13-8

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last March, where Pitt won 56-53, we could be in for a big score.

Notre Dame was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, winning 80-72. It was another big night for the Fighting Irish's forward John Mooney, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Pitt beat the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 62-57 on Sunday. The Panthers' guard Au'Diese Toney did his thing and dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.

Notre Dame is now 13-8 while the Panthers sit at 14-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame comes into the game boasting the fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.7. But Pitt enters the contest with 15.5 takeaways on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Notre Dame have won three out of their last five games against Pittsburgh.