Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh odds: ACC tournament picks from model on 12-6 run

College hoops fans get a Tuesday afternoon treat when Notre Dame faces off against Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. ET in the first round of the ACC tournament. Notre Dame is favored by 17 points, up a half-point from the opening line. The Over-Under is 134.



In this huge college hoops showdown, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them. And it entered this loaded week of conference tournament games on a strong 12-6 run on its top-rated picks. Anybody who has followed it is up huge.



Now it has simulated Notre Dame vs. Pitt 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



We can tell you Jared Wilson-Frame is projected to be the leading scorer for the Panthers with 12 points, while Bonzie Colson will pace the Fighting Irish with 16 points and nine rebounds.



The model also has a strong pick against the spread, saying you can back one side over 50 percent of the time. And you can only see that over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account the return of Notre Dame's preseason All-American forward Bonzie Colson. He missed eight weeks due to a left foot fracture, but exploded for 24 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's loss at Virginia.



And the 10th-seeded Irish know they need a deep run in the ACC tournament to have any shot at making the big dance. Their quest starts Tuesday against the Pitt Panthers, a team the Irish have defeated in seven of their past 10 meetings.



But just because Notre Dame has had success against the Panthers doesn't mean they will be able to cover a 17-point spread.



The Irish have not covered the spread in their last five meetings against the Panthers, while Pitt is 3-1 against the spread in its last four games overall.



So which side of Pitt-Notre Dame do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pitt-Notre Dame spread is cashing over 50 percent of the time, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.