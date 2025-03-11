The 2025 ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday when No. 12 seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish play No. 13 seeded Pittsburgh Panthers in the first round of the conference tournament. Both teams will need to go on a magical run to make the NCAA Tournament and the winner advances to play No. 5 seed North Carolina on Wednesday. Notre Dame went 14-17 overall, including 8-12 in the ACC this season. Pittsburgh went 17-14, including 8-12 in the conference. The Fighting Irish defeated the Panthers, 76-72, in South Bend on Feb. 22 in their only meeting this season as Notre Dame has won six of their last seven head-to-head matchups.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Pittsburgh is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is 137.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh spread: Pittsburgh -3.5

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 137.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh money line: Pittsburgh -178, Notre Dame +148

PITT: The Under has hit in seven of the last 10 Panthers games

ND: The Fighting Irish are 8-5-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers snapped their four-game losing streak with a dominant 93-67 victory over Boston College in the final game of the regular season. Four Pittsburgh starters scored between 14 and 16 points in a balanced scoring effort that replicated how the Panthers have been at their best this season. Junior forward Cameron Corhen and freshman guard Brandin Cummings each had 16 points with sophomore guard Jaland Lowe adding 15 points and 10 assists. Lowe leads the team in points (16.8 ppg) and assists (5.5 per game) this season.

Pittsburgh is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons and opened the season 12-2 before struggling down the stretch. Jeff Capel bring experience in his seventh year as the Panthers head coach, and Pittsburgh has at least one ACC Tournament victory in each of the last two seasons.

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish have the ACC's leading scorer as sophomore guard Markus Burton averaged 23.5 ppg in conference play this season. Burton was one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023 and has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, including three games with at least 29 points. Notre Dame has been one of the stronger 3-point teams in the conference both offensively and defensively, ranking eighth in 3-point percentage (36.5%) and fourth in 3-point defense (33%) this year. The Fighting Irish also allowed the second-fewest rebounds (31.7 per game) in the ACC.

Notre Dame is coming off one of the most exciting regular-season games in ACC history in a 112-110 four-overtime victory over Cal on March 8. That win has the Fighting Irish entering the ACC Tournament off back-to-back victories for the first time since late January. Burton had 43 points on 13 of 26 shooting and senior guard Matt Allocco added 24 points. Burton and Allocco combined to shoot 8 of 16 (50%) from beyond the arc against Cal and another performance like that from deep can send Notre Dame onto the second round of the ACC Tournament.

