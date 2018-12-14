Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Prediction, odds, pick, line, how to watch, live stream Crossroads Classic

The Crossroads Classic remains one of the most enticing early-season college hoops events. It pits four foes from within the Hoosier State – Indiana, Butler, Purdue and Notre Dame – against one another annually, and the results are never disappointing. Out of 14 games in the event since its inceptions in 2011, 10 winners have come away with a single digit margin of victory. Three of those 10 were decided by a single possession.

"The Crossroads Classic and the CBS Sports Classic jump out at you, because those are all outstanding programs," CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg, who will be on this weekend's call, said of the event before the season. "Really high quality programs, and a lot of intrigue surrounding all of them."

The action will tip off Saturday afternoon and bleed over into dinner time, with Purdue and Notre Dame first at 1:30 p.m. ET. Butler and Indiana are set for at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Both Notre Dame and Purdue are in need of an injection of momentum after ducking off into the early-season mud. As they prepare to face off Saturday against one another in the Crossroads Classic, the Irish have lost two straight, and the Boilermakers have lost three of four.

In the annual regional event that has been in place since 2011, the two teams have faced off thrice. The Irish have a 2 to 1 advantage but, facing All-America candidate Carsen Edwards, figure to be a slight underdog going into the weekend.

Viewing information for Purdue vs. Notre Dame

When : Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis TV: CBS



CBS Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

In three matchups against Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic, Purdue is 1-2. The Boilermakers are the favorite to win their second straight against the Irish in this series, after winning 86-81 in 2016. I like them to win, but I think Mike Brey and Co. will keep it close. The two teams are evenly matched. Pick: Purdue 78, Notre Dame 74

