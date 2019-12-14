Notre Dame vs. UCLA: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Notre Dame (home) vs. UCLA (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-3; UCLA 7-3

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, UCLA took down the Denver Pioneers 81-62 on Sunday. The Bruins' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Cody Riley, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds, and G Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 16 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Notre Dame coming into their matchup against the Detroit Titans on Tuesday, the team laid those doubts to rest. Notre Dame steamrolled past Detroit 110-71. The Fighting Irish got double-digit scores from six players: G Dane Goodwin (27), G T.J. Gibbs (18), F Juwan Durham (16), F John Mooney (15), F Nate Laszewski (14), and G Prentiss Hubb (13). That's four consecutive double-doubles for F John Mooney.

UCLA came out on top in a nail-biter against Notre Dame when the two teams last met in last December, sneaking past 65-62. Will the Bruins repeat their success, or do the Fighting Irish have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.