An ACC battle is on tap between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are 7-2 overall and 4-0 at home, while Notre Dame is 3-7 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Fighting Irish limp into Wednesday's contest having lost five of their last six games. Virginia, meanwhile, is 15-2 in its last 17 games dating back to last season.

The Cavaliers are favored by 9.5-points in the latest Virginia vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 125. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Notre Dame. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia vs. Notre Dame:

Virginia vs. Notre Dame spread: Virginia -9.5

Virginia vs. Notre Dame over-under: 125 points

Latest Odds: Virginia Cavaliers -9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Virginia

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Virginia and the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia wrapped it up with a 61-49 win on the road. Virginia can attribute much of its success to forward Jay Huff, who had 18 points in addition to eight rebounds and five blocks. For the season, Huff is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Also leading the charge for the Cavaliers is Sam Hauser, who's averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

The Cavaliers are 10-0 in their last 10 home games and they've won each of their last five meetings against the Fighting Irish on their home floor. In addition, Virginia is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Meanwhile, the game between Notre Dame and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Fighting Irish falling 77-63. Guard Prentiss Hubb wasn't much of a difference maker for Notre Dame; Hubb finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 37 minutes on the court. Hubb is averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Fighting Irish have struggled mightily on the road, going 1-4 against the spread in its last five road games. However, Notre Dame is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against the Cavaliers.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Virginia picks

The model has simulated Virginia vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.