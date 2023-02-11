Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Virginia Tech 14-10; Notre Dame 10-14

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won a contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Notre Dame and Virginia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for the Fighting Irish as they fell 70-68 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday. Notre Dame's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Dane Goodwin, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards. Goodwin's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hokies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the Boston College Eagles. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Virginia Tech to swallow was that they had been favored by 13 points coming into the contest. One thing holding Virginia Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Hunter Cattoor, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Notre Dame is now 10-14 while Virginia Tech sits at 14-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Irish are stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, the Hokies come into the matchup boasting the 13th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Notre Dame.