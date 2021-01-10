The No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies look to get back on track when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Sunday. The Hokies (8-2) are coming off a 73-71 loss at Louisville on Wednesday, while the Fighting Irish (3-6) dropped a 66-65 decision at North Carolina on Jan. 2. Virginia Tech is tied for fifth in the ACC with Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech at 2-1 and is 6-1 on its home court. Notre Dame, meanwhile, is tied for 13th in the conference with Wake Forest at 0-3 and is 1-2 on the road.

Tip-off from Cassell Coliseum is slated for 6 p.m. ET. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 9-4, including a 4-1 edge in games at Blacksburg. The Hokies are seven-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech spread: Virginia Tech -7

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 141 points

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech money line: Virginia Tech -320, Notre Dame +250



ND: Junior forward Nate Laszewski made seven 3-pointers at North Carolina on Jan. 2.

VT: A win would make the Hokies 3-1 in league play for just the fifth time since joining the ACC in 2004-05.

Why Virginia Tech can cover



The Hokies have six players averaging at least 7.3 points per game and are led by junior forward Keve Aluma. He has started all 10 games this season and has scored in double figures in five consecutive outings, including 11 points and five rebounds at Louisville. He scored a career-high 26 points against Miami on Dec. 29 on 9-of-16 shooting and was 7-of-10 at the free throw line. He also had six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He was named ACC Player of the Week on Nov. 30.

Also powering Virginia Tech is sophomore guard Jalen Cone, who averages 12.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He has played in the last seven games after sitting out the first three due to injury. He has hit 19 3-pointers in his last four games. He poured in a career-high 23 points due in part to six 3-pointers against Louisville. He also had three rebounds and a steal.

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish have three players averaging in double figures, including Nate Laszewski, who is averaging 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. He is hitting 65.8 percent of his field goals, including 59 percent of his 3-pointers. He is connecting on 70 percent of his free throws. Against North Carolina on Jan. 2, he finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. He had a career-high 28 points against Virginia on Dec. 30, shooting 8-of-11 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

Also leading the Irish is junior guard Prentiss Hubb, who averages 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He is an 87 percent free throw shooter. Hubb, a team captain, played all 40 minutes of the home opener against Detroit Mercy on Dec. 6, leading the team with 18 points and eight assists. He scored a team-high 23 points with four 3-pointers in the season opener at Michigan State on Nov. 28.

