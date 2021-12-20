Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-6; Notre Dame 4-5

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Western Michigan Broncos will compete for holiday cheer at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Broncos should still be feeling good after a victory, while Notre Dame will be looking to regain their footing.

Notre Dame came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers this past Saturday, falling 64-56. Guard Blake Wesley had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between WMU and the Aquinas College Saints this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as WMU wrapped it up with a 67-56 win at home.

Notre Dame is now 4-5 while WMU sits at 4-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Irish are 28th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. The Broncos have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 20th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.