Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Youngstown State 2-0; Notre Dame 1-0

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will stay at home another game and welcome the Youngstown State Penguins at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame will be hoping to build upon the 87-78 win they picked up against the Penguins when they previously played in December of 2015.

Things were close when the Fighting Irish and the Radford Highlanders clashed on Thursday, but Notre Dame ultimately edged out the opposition 79-76. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Radford made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to Nate Laszewski, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State had enough points to win and then some against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Wednesday, taking their contest 90-72.

Their wins bumped Notre Dame to 1-0 and the Penguins to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Fighting Irish and Youngstown State clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.