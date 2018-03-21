Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson breaks left foot for second time this season

Notre Dame senior Bonzie Colson broke his left foot on Saturday in the Fighting Irish's second round NIT loss to Penn State, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. It's the second time Colson has fractured his left foot.

Colson previously suffered the same injury earlier this season and missed 15 games before returning to action in late February for Notre Dame.

Colson, a 6-foot-6 forward who is set to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, was an All-America candidate when healthy this season. He just wasn't healthy much. However when he played this season, he averaged 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Despite the injury-riddled senior season, Colson will go down as one of the best players in Notre Dame's proud history.

According to Yahoo Sports, Colson is expected to be healthy for team workouts during the predraft process, which could bump up his overall stock if he proves to be healthy. He projects as an early to mid second round draft pick.