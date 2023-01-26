Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ NW State

Current Records: Houston Christian 7-13; NW State 12-8

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Houston Christian and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Prather Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with NW State winning the first 97-87 on the road and the Huskies taking the second 76-69.

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Houston Christian proved too difficult a challenge. Houston Christian enjoyed a cozy 90-78 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Meanwhile, everything went the Demons' way against the New Orleans Privateers on Saturday as they made off with an 88-65 victory.

Houston Christian is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston Christian's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Huskies are now 7-13 while NW State sits at 12-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Demons have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Odds

The Demons are a big 11-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Demons slightly, as the game opened with the Demons as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston Christian have won six out of their last ten games against NW State.