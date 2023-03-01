Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ NW State

Current Records: Incarnate Word 12-18; NW State 20-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the NW State Demons are heading back home. The Demons and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Prather Coliseum. Bragging rights belong to NW State for now since they're up 9-3 across their past 12 matchups.

NW State came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders this past Saturday, falling 83-75.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions this past Saturday, sneaking past 79-75.

NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Incarnate Word's victory lifted them to 12-18 while NW State's loss dropped them down to 20-10. We'll see if Incarnate Word can repeat their recent success or if the Demons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demons are a big 11-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

NW State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Incarnate Word.