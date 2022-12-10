Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ NW State

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 3-6; NW State 7-2

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are 6-2 against the NW State Demons since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Warhawks will head out on the road to face off against NW State at 4:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. Louisiana-Monroe won both of their matches against NW State last season (96-66 and 84-71) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Louisiana-Monroe was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Champion Christian Tigers 101-46 at home.

Meanwhile, NW State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 84-82.

Their wins bumped Louisiana-Monroe to 3-6 and the Demons to 7-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Warhawks and NW State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last eight games against NW State.