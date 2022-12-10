Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ NW State
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 3-6; NW State 7-2
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are 6-2 against the NW State Demons since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Warhawks will head out on the road to face off against NW State at 4:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. Louisiana-Monroe won both of their matches against NW State last season (96-66 and 84-71) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Louisiana-Monroe was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Champion Christian Tigers 101-46 at home.
Meanwhile, NW State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 84-82.
Their wins bumped Louisiana-Monroe to 3-6 and the Demons to 7-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Warhawks and NW State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last eight games against NW State.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 84 vs. NW State 71
- Nov 22, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 96 vs. NW State 66
- Dec 06, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 92 vs. NW State 83
- Nov 26, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 77 vs. NW State 69
- Nov 27, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 80 vs. NW State 52
- Nov 21, 2017 - NW State 76 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 61
- Dec 17, 2016 - NW State 68 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Nov 19, 2015 - Louisiana-Monroe 80 vs. NW State 64