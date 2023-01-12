Who's Playing

McNeese State @ NW State

Current Records: McNeese State 5-11; NW State 9-7

What to Know

The NW State Demons haven't won a matchup against the McNeese State Cowboys since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. NW State and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 9 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. The Demons will be strutting in after a win while the Cowboys will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday NW State proved too difficult a challenge. NW State put the hurt on Nicholls State with a sharp 68-48 victory. The oddsmakers were on NW State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, McNeese State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 82-80 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

NW State is now 9-7 while McNeese State sits at 5-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NW State has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Cowboys have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Odds

The Demons are a big 8-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

McNeese State have won nine out of their last 16 games against NW State.