Who's Playing

New Orleans @ NW State

Regular Season Records: New Orleans 12-19; NW State 21-10

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers and the NW State Demons are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 7 at The Legacy Center in the third round of the Southland Conference Tourney. New Orleans will be hoping to build upon the 68-65 win they picked up against the Demons when they previously played in February.

New Orleans earned some more postseason success in their game on Monday. They had just enough and edged out the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 82-78. New Orleans' guard Jordan Johnson did his thing and had 32 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between NW State and the Incarnate Word Cardinals last week was still a pretty decisive one as NW State wrapped it up with an 81-64 win at home.

The Privateers are expected to lose this next one by 9. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the 361st most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, NW State comes into the contest boasting the 33rd most steals per game in college basketball at 8.4. In other words, New Orleans will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demons are a big 9-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demons as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 17 games against NW State.