Who's Playing
New Orleans @ NW State
Regular Season Records: New Orleans 12-19; NW State 21-10
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers and the NW State Demons are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 7 at The Legacy Center in the third round of the Southland Conference Tourney. New Orleans will be hoping to build upon the 68-65 win they picked up against the Demons when they previously played in February.
New Orleans earned some more postseason success in their game on Monday. They had just enough and edged out the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 82-78. New Orleans' guard Jordan Johnson did his thing and had 32 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between NW State and the Incarnate Word Cardinals last week was still a pretty decisive one as NW State wrapped it up with an 81-64 win at home.
The Privateers are expected to lose this next one by 9. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the 361st most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, NW State comes into the contest boasting the 33rd most steals per game in college basketball at 8.4. In other words, New Orleans will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
Odds
The Demons are a big 9-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demons as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 17 games against NW State.
- Feb 18, 2023 - New Orleans 68 vs. NW State 65
- Jan 21, 2023 - NW State 88 vs. New Orleans 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - NW State 87 vs. New Orleans 77
- Jan 22, 2022 - New Orleans 85 vs. NW State 77
- Jan 08, 2022 - New Orleans 80 vs. NW State 79
- Mar 11, 2021 - NW State 82 vs. New Orleans 79
- Mar 03, 2021 - New Orleans 92 vs. NW State 83
- Jan 27, 2021 - NW State 81 vs. New Orleans 73
- Mar 04, 2020 - NW State 95 vs. New Orleans 73
- Jan 29, 2020 - NW State 82 vs. New Orleans 74
- Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 81 vs. NW State 73
- Jan 30, 2019 - New Orleans 72 vs. NW State 64
- Jan 31, 2018 - New Orleans 82 vs. NW State 64
- Jan 24, 2018 - New Orleans 73 vs. NW State 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - NW State 83 vs. New Orleans 82
- Mar 05, 2016 - New Orleans 97 vs. NW State 86
- Feb 20, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. NW State 99